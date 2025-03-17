Demonstrators protest Project 2025 outside Heritage Foundation

A large group of protestors gathered outside the headquarters of the Heritage Foundation near the Capitol Sunday afternoon to protest Project 2025.

Project 2025 is a controversial political initiative run by the foundation that maps out the reshaping of the federal government.

“This affects every single American whether they realize it or not,” said Nicole Subryan-Bailey, who traveled to D.C. from Richmond, Virginia for the demonstration

The protest was organized by standup comedian Cliff Cash, who worries Project 2025 will threaten democracy.

“What people need to understand is this isn’t just politics, this isn’t just another election, it’s not just another presidency,” Cash said.

Cash's group held two other protests this weekend. On Friday, they were on the National Mall. Saturday, they gathered outside the D.C. headquarters of Fox News.

The protestors believe all of the changes the president has made since taking office fall in line with initiatives outlined in Project 2025.

Subryan-Bailey is a registered nurse. She's worried about potential cuts to the healthcare system.

“If money cuts from Medicare or Medicaid trickle down, my agency pays me out of money they receive from Medicare and Medicaid.”

Another woman News4 spoke to came down from Upstate New York to be here.

“The energy here this weekend is just so affirming,” she said. “It gives us a lot of hope that we can shift things around because it’s been so heavy and so dark since Trump took over.”

The organizer of these protests said he’s planning even bigger ones in the near future.

News4 has reached out to the heritage foundation to ask for comment about today’s protest and is waiting to hear back.