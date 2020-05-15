Demonstrators Protest Charles County Decision to Extend Stay-at-Home Order

Almost 100 protesters and counterprotesters met at 5 p.m. Friday in La Plata, Maryland, just as some of the state restrictions were lifted, which did not happen in Charles County.

County officials voted 3-2 Thursday night to keep their stay-at-home order in effect for another two weeks.

There are concerns people would come from neighboring Prince George's County — where the number of cases is highest in the state — visit local businesses and keep the virus spreading.

The protesters want to start getting back to business.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our region and nation, we are reminded of the delicate balance between opening businesses and maintaining public health and safety. Last night the Board of Commissioners in Charles County voted to continue Governor (Larry) Hogan’s initial Stay-At-Home Order and wait until May 29 to implement phase one of Maryland’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery.’ The outcome of the vote resulted in strong reactions on social media, some that raised concern among our community. Further, a protest of the vote took place earlier this evening at the County Government Building in which the Sheriff’s Office monitored. The protest concluded without incident.

“Throughout these challenging times, the Sheriff’s Office primary role has been to maintain public safety and we appreciate the overall cooperation we have experienced so far. Out of an abundance of caution, we have reached out to all five commissioners as well as community leaders and we will continue to work with them to address any concerns. We will continue to monitor this situation and any others brought to our attention to ensure public safety is never compromised.”