police shootings

Demonstrators Gather at DC Police Chief's House to Protest Police Shootings

By NBCWashington Staff

Protest at Contee home
NBCWashington

About 20 people from the group Harriet’s Dreams gathered in front of D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee’s home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington Friday night to protest recent D.C. police shootings.

They protested the fatal July shootings of Lazarus Wilson, who was shot by an off-duty police officer on the Wharf, and Kevin Hargraves Shird, who was shot by a police officer at Fort Slocum Park in Northwest.

“The reason we’re out here, really, if for them and for justice, making sure that their families are heard,” an organizer said. “Justice is selective. Justice isn’t for everybody. Justice isn’t something that just anyone gets.”

The protesters yelled at several people who pulled into Contee’s driveway. It’s unclear if Contee was home.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A large D.C. police presence watched the protest but only intervened to put police tape up in front of the home.

The group left after about 30 minutes of chants and music played through a PA.

No arrests were made.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 3 hours ago

Panic as Shots Fired in Bailey's Crossroads: The News4 Rundown

Virgina Avenue 43 mins ago

DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

police shootingsPolice Chief Robert ConteeHarriet's Dreams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us