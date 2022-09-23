Demonstrators Gather at DC Police Chief's House to Protest Police Shootings

About 20 people from the group Harriet’s Dreams gathered in front of D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee’s home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington Friday night to protest recent D.C. police shootings.

They protested the fatal July shootings of Lazarus Wilson, who was shot by an off-duty police officer on the Wharf, and Kevin Hargraves Shird, who was shot by a police officer at Fort Slocum Park in Northwest.

“The reason we’re out here, really, if for them and for justice, making sure that their families are heard,” an organizer said. “Justice is selective. Justice isn’t for everybody. Justice isn’t something that just anyone gets.”

The protesters yelled at several people who pulled into Contee’s driveway. It’s unclear if Contee was home.

A large D.C. police presence watched the protest but only intervened to put police tape up in front of the home.

The group left after about 30 minutes of chants and music played through a PA.

No arrests were made.