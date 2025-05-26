Demonstrators demand change on 5th anniversary of George Floyd's murder

People across the country took to the streets Sunday to mark five years since George Floyd was killed by police. His death was captured on video, sending shock waves around the country and spurring calls for change, including in D.C.

Five years later, protesters across the country are still seeking justice.

“It's been five years since George Floyd was murdered and the people still come out in support for him and still demanding change,” one demonstrator said. “It's a beautiful thing.”

Demonstrators nationwide have called on Congress to reform or abolish qualified immunity, a legal defense that can protect police officers even when they violated the constitution. So far, Congress has not passed any legislation to reform qualified immunity, and the Supreme Court has rejected dozens of cases asking for the same changes.

“This is the time. There's too much chaos and division and violence happening in our country right now, and it's time for more bridges,” said Cameron Whitten, the founder of Brown Hope.

Floyd's family and Rev. Al Sharpton came together for a memorial service this weekend, reminding people to keep pushing for accountability, equality and change.

“We want people to stand when there's an injustice,” Sharpton said. “For us, it's not about the race, it's about the right, and even though we may have political differences with the president, we cannot be silent when they are trying to rescind any measure of justice.”

After President Donald Trump was elected, he worked to get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including those implemented after Floyd's death.

In the District, demonstrators gathered outside of Target on 14th street, a company that scaled back its DEI initiatives following an executive order from Trump.

But those who still have the memory of Floyd’s killing in their hearts say they won't stop marching for change.

“At the end of the day, he was a human being. His life mattered. All our lives matter. People of color’s lives matter,” Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, said at the service. “So let's stick to this movement and stick to the script. We're not going to give up. We're going to continue to fight. That's what we’re going to stand on.”