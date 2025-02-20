Demonstrators block traffic in front of DC SpaceX office

Dozens of federal workers and their supporters are calling on the Trump Administration to end a funding freeze and massive job cuts at several agencies.

One-hundred activists blocked traffic in front of the SpaceX office in Downtown D.C. on Wednesday evening to protest Elon Musks’ role in the government restructuring.

“I loved doing my job,” said former National Park Service employee Tiffany Montes. “I was very lucky to work in the park service…”

She said she chose to march from Federal Triangle to 11th and F Street Northwest because her life came to a screeching halt last week.

“I feel like I’ve just been broken up with by my country almost,” Montes said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

After interning at the National Park Service for two years, Montes says she got her dream job in historic preservation six months ago.

Then on Friday, with no explanation, she got fired along with hundreds of other National Park Service employees.

“To go into my emails and read that I was let go because I had failed at my duties, it just felt like the biggest insult in my life because I know I didn’t fail at my duties…” Montes said. “We’re the people who preserve history. We keep all of these historical parks alive and running for future generations. We take care of the White House.”

Members of the Federal Unionists Network organized the rally as part of the national Save Our Services Day of Action. They say they want to amplify workers’ voices.

“At my agency, they’re cancelling the contracts that help people do housing inspections, to have safe and livable housing,” said Paul Osadebe with the Federal Unionists Network. “That’s the type of thing that they’re calling waste and fraud and abuse.”

Many in the crowd echoed similar concerns.

“I am concerned about my social security and access to my private information,” said Carol Rosenblagt, a retiree.

“I feel like I’ve gone through a tornado. There's so many unknowns right now,” Montes said. “I’m getting married in two months. I’m afraid that our house that we have lined up, we’re not going to be able to afford anymore. I don't know when my benefits will end…”

Montes said even though she’s scared, she’s not going to stop.

“It’s hard, but I think I’m done crying because now is the time for action more than anything,” Montes said. “People need to act right now.”

And this is just the beginning.

Organizers of the rally said they have a mutual aid event for federal workers planned for Friday evening.