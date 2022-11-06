Demonstrators Block Southbound I-395 to Protest Tigray Genocide in Ethiopia

All lanes of southbound I-395 were shut down Sunday for about two hours on the 14th Street Bridge as hundreds of protesters blocked traffic to protest the Tigray genocide in Ethiopia.

There were several miles of delays on the Southwest Freeway and on 14th Street NW leaving downtown D.C.

George Mason Memorial Bridge (14th St Bridge Complex): 395SB from DC into VA blocked due to protestors. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/cf8AU6kWbc — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) November 6, 2022

Many protesters could be seen waving flags, holding banners and getting out of their cars on the bridge.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All HOV lanes and northbound lanes remained open, and traffic was flowing normally as of about 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear if any arrests were made in the gridlock.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.