Demonstrators Block Southbound I-395 to Protest Tigray Genocide in Ethiopia

All lanes of southbound I-395 were shut down Sunday for about two hours on the 14th Street Bridge as hundreds of protesters blocked traffic to protest the Tigray genocide in Ethiopia.
There were several miles of delays on the Southwest Freeway and on 14th Street NW leaving downtown D.C.
Many protesters could be seen waving flags, holding banners and getting out of their cars on the bridge.
All HOV lanes and northbound lanes remained open, and traffic was flowing normally as of about 5:30 p.m.
It is unclear if any arrests were made in the gridlock.
