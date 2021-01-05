Demonstrations, Road Closures to Begin Tuesday in DC Before Congress Acts on Electoral College Vote

Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to begin a wave of demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, the day before Congress meets to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Several hundred supporters planned to march from the National Mall to the U.S. Capitol about 1 p.m.

A group called the Eighty Percent Coalition has promoted a rally on Freedom Plaza starting at 5 p.m. featuring speakers including Republican political operative Roger Stone and conservative radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Leaders are bracing for the possibility of violence and clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters, although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged people to avoid downtown and confrontations.

“Make no mistake: many of these individuals have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.

Road closures and parking restrictions were put into effect early Tuesday and the clamp-down on traffic downtown will continue through Thursday.

On Wednesday, multiple organizations plan to host thousands of Trump’s supporters for a rally in opposition to the results of the election as Congress is set to meet to affirm the Electoral College vote and declare Biden the next president.

Businesses in downtown D.C. are boarding up as protesters get ready to again take the streets in support of President Trump. Business owners nearby tell News4's Shomari Stone that they're concerned for their stores and livelihoods.

The House Sergeant at Arms warned Members of Congress to arrive early Wednesday and use underground tunnels to travel a few blocks between office buildings and the Capitol, instead of walking or driving. Such precautions are not common during protests, News4’s Scott MacFarlane reports.

D.C. police expect even larger crowds than the past two Pro-Trump events late last year, which were marked by confrontations between far-right groups and counterprotesters.

During demonstrations on Dec. 12, at least four people were stabbed and another 33 arrested. Four churches were vandalized, and two of them, Metropolitan AME Church and Asbury United Methodist Church, had Black Lives Matter banners destroyed.

In preparation for potential vandalism or violence, several businesses downtown have boarded up windows.

As Congress prepares to certify the presidential election results, D.C. police are preparing for large-scale protests. News4’s Mark Segraves reports on the National Guard once again on the streets of D.C.

The D.C. National Guard will assist the Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management and traffic control. More police officers are expected to be stationed at churches.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said some demonstrators plan to come to the protests armed. Police have a plan to crack down on gun violations, in part by identifying and arresting people who carry firearms illegally. Contee asked the public to call police if they see someone with a gun in the District.

Federal law bars guns from being carried on U.S. Capitol grounds and in National Park Service areas such as Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse and the National Mall, Bowser’s office said Sunday. It’s illegal to open carry firearms in D.C., and D.C. does not have reciprocity with other states’ concealed pistol licenses.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Planned

Numerous parking restrictions and road closures are expected downtown and rolling, unplanned street closures are possible, D.C. police say.

Streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, police say:

D.C. police say the following streets will be emergency no parking areas from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:

