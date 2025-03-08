Democratic senators request investigation of interim DC US attorney

Eight Democratic U.S. senators requested an investigation into the actions of the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, saying in a letter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel they have “grave concerns” Ed Martin may have abused his position since taking the job in January.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and six others say in their letter that since Martin took the job, he has “abused his position in several ways, including dismissing charges against his own client and using the threat of prosecution to intimidate government employees and chill the speech of private citizens.”

The senators said due to the serious nature of this misconduct, they request an investigation.

In the letter, the senators highlight “a February 3 tweet and letter to Elon Musk threatening that we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

Since Martin took the interim job, President Donald Trump has nominated him to be the permanent U.S. attorney, a job that requires confirmation by the Senate.

Martin has been outspoken on X, criticizing his predecessor Matt Graves, saying he chased “political hoaxes” while the people of D.C. were terrorized by thugs with guns. Martin has repeatedly posted “thugs with guns we comin.”

Martin also posted what some might consider an ominous message to the law firm that is representing former special council Jack Smith saying, “Save your receipts Smith and Covington, we’ll be in touch soon.”

Martin also sent a letter to the dean of Georgetown University’s law school, saying, “It has come to my attention reliably that Georgetown Law School continues to teach and promote DEI. This is unacceptable.” Martin said if it continued teaching DEI, students from the school would not be considered for positions at the U.S. attorney’s office, which prosecutes most crimes in D.C.

Dean William Treanor wrote back, telling Martin, “The First Amendment, however, guarantees that the government cannot direct what Georgetown and its faculty teach and how to teach it.”

News4 repeatedly requested an interview with Martin but has not received a response.

