21-Year-Old Killed Outside Gender Reveal Party in Northeast DC

A young man was attending a gender reveal party for a family friend this weekend in Northeast D.C. when another man arrived and opened fire, killing him.

Demetris Johnson, of Southeast D.C., died after he was shot on Madison Street NE, police said. He was 21.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Footage from a security camera on a nearby home shows the moment everything at the party changed.

Johnson was outside near dusk Saturday to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a new baby. The yard was decorated with pink and blue balloons. It turned out the expectant mom was having a boy.

A man wearing a heavy winter coat and backpack walked up to the curb, pulled a gun from his backpack and stuck it in his pants. Then, he approached a group of young men and opened fire. At least four shots rang out. Then he ran.

Johnson and another man were shot. Police arrived at about 7:45 p.m. The other man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers surrounded the yard and searched for clues. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available.