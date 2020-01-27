DeMatha Coach Morgan Wootten Honored at Funeral Mass

Legendary Maryland high school basketball coach Morgan Wootten is being remembered Monday at a funeral Mass.

Wootten's Mass is being celebrated at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, where he coached for 46 seasons. Watch the Mass in the video stream above.

Wootten, considered the most successful high school basketball coach in the sport's history, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. He was 88.

Wootten was the first high school coach inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, after more than four decades coaching his team.

Wootten coached at DeMatha from 1956 to 2002, pushing his team to more than 1,200 victories and sending a dozen players on to the NBA, according to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

DeMatha won more than 30 conference championships under Wootten's leadership.

The week of Wootten's death, his family announced he was in hospice care and asked for those he impacted to send him a message.

After his death, remembrances poured in online.

"He will forever be 'Coach' to all of us," current DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones said.

Morgan was asked in 1988 about his legacy. His response:



“I would like to be remembered as a good husband, a good father, a good teacher and a person who really cared about other people.”



"I would like to be remembered as a good husband, a good father, a good teacher and a person who really cared about other people."

Mission accomplished Coach.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Morgan Wootten Scholarship Fund at DeMatha High School.

