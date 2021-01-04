coronavirus

Delaware Poultry Plants Are Prepared for a Winter COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say

By Associated Press

Delaware’s poultry processing plants and state health officials say they are well-prepared for a winter surge of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Rick Pescatore, the Delaware Division of Public Health's chief physician, has told the Daily Times of Salisbury that the implementation of best practices is mostly complete.

The Daily Times reported Monday that DPH cultivated a close relationship with the plants as they rolled out coronavirus testing for employees in late spring.

“We’ve been able to strengthen our relationships with the poultry companies and others, and so we’ve been able to empower them throughout the year to take this on,” Pescatore said.

Poultry workers also fall into the category of critical infrastructure personnel. Pescatore said they would be some of the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But vaccination will most likely be on a volunteer basis and not as a condition of employment.

