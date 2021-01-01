Lee Carter

Del. Lee Carter Announces Run for Virginia Governor

By The Associated Press

Two men hold their right hands over their hearts for the pledge of allegiance
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Virginia lawmaker has announced he's running for governor.

Del. Lee Carter made the announcement Friday that he would seek the Democratic nomination.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Carter was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

He has introduced legislation to reform the workers’ compensation system, allow teachers to strike in the state, repeal the anti-worker “right to work” law, legalize cannabis, end cash bail, and abolish the death penalty.

Measures Carter has sponsored that have been signed into law include a ban on strip searches of children, the establishment of worker cooperatives as legal entities in Virginia, and a $50/month cap on copays for insulin products, which goes into effect Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lee CarterVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us