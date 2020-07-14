virginia politics

Del. Jay Jones Announces Bid for Virginia Attorney General

If elected next year, the 31-year-old Jones would be the first African-American to be Virginia's attorney general

By Associated Press

Jay Jones thumbnail
NBC Washington

A Virginia Democrat is announcing his bid to be the state's next attorney general.

Jay Jones, a state House delegate from Norfolk, made the announcement Monday in a campaign video saying it's time for a “new generation of leadership."

If elected next year, the 31-year-old Jones would be the first African-American to be Virginia's attorney general. In his announcement, Jones said his campaign is “generations in the making" and highlighted his family's history of fighting for civil rights.

Local

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 14

Amelia Draper 23 mins ago

How to Watch for the Neowise Comet in the DC Area

The state's current attorney general, Mark Herring, has previously said he plans to run for governor but has not launched an official campaign. Jones could face Henrico County prosecutor Shannon Taylor in a Democratic primary.

Jones lined up several endorsements for his campaign launch, including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and state Sen. Louise Lucas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

virginia politicsJay Jones
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us