December to Kick Off With Wind Chills in 20s and 30s

After a soggy Monday, expect a drier — but colder — Tuesday and Wednesday.

December will kick off with wind chills in the 20s and 30s and stay in the 30s for most of the day as winds gust up to 25 mph, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Tuesday morning with a few sprinkles possible. The sun will come out later in the day, Draper said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun, but it will be cold once again. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the 20s. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s, a few degrees below normal.