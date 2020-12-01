weather

December Kicks Off Cold and Blustery in DC Area

Here's the Storm Team4 forecast

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

December is here and right on cue the weather is turning colder and blustery, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Rainfall totals on Monday set daily records at Regan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport. On Tuesday morning, a little more rain is possible.

Rain chances dry up after about 10 a.m., then skies will remain cloudy all day, Bell said.

Bundle up as temperatures stick in the 30s and 40s around the D.C. area amid winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. Wind chills are expected to be in the 30s.

By Tuesday night, wind chills could be in the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine is set to turn Wednesday, but it won’t drive away cold weather. Highs are set to be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday will be a little warmer with highs nearing 50 degrees in some areas. Friday also brings a 40% chance of rain.

