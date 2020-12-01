December Kicks Off Cold and Blustery in DC Area

December is here and right on cue the weather is turning colder and blustery, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Rainfall totals on Monday set daily records at Regan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport. On Tuesday morning, a little more rain is possible.

That WAS a lot of rain. Totals for Monday November 30, 2020 were daily rain records at all 3 local airports. (DCA, IAD, BWI) DC ended up with a top 10 warmest AND a top 10 wettest November. Time for a change of season. #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/9HyPj1WxQJ — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 1, 2020

Rain chances dry up after about 10 a.m., then skies will remain cloudy all day, Bell said.

Bundle up as temperatures stick in the 30s and 40s around the D.C. area amid winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. Wind chills are expected to be in the 30s.

By Tuesday night, wind chills could be in the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine is set to turn Wednesday, but it won’t drive away cold weather. Highs are set to be in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday will be a little warmer with highs nearing 50 degrees in some areas. Friday also brings a 40% chance of rain.

