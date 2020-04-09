coronavirus

Deaths at Virginia Care Facility With Outbreak Climb to 39

By Associated Press

Generic Medical Health Medicine Hospital Hall Stretcher Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Six more residents of a Virginia long-term care facility have died, bringing the death toll there amid a coronavirus outbreak to 39, an employee said Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community,” Jeremiah Davis, the administrator of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond, said in a statement.

Canterbury has 84 other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and were receiving treatment either at a regional hospital or onsite, the statement said.

Canterbury has one of the worst-known outbreaks of coronavirus among long-term care facilities in the U.S. Its death toll is approaching that of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that was an early center of the disease before it became more widespread in the United States. At least 40 deaths have been connected to that facility.

The death toll at Canterbury has more than doubled in a week.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in Virginiacoronavirus outbreak
