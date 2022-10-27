Death of 2-Year-Old Boy in DC Ruled Homicide

The death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious outside a Washington, D.C., apartment complex earlier this month was ruled a homicide, D.C. police say.

Mars Jones died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, days after someone discovered him outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic Street SW, police said.

The medical examiner's office determined the boy died from "complications of inflicted trauma" and ruled the manner of his death was homicide, according to police.

The investigation into the child's death is still ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, first responders who arrived to help the night someone found the boy said he was in cardiac arrest and took over performing CPR. They also found bruising on his body.

A police report indicated that he may have been physically abused.

The investigation continues into what may have happened to the toddler.