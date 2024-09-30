Death of 1-year-old child in DC ruled homicide

A 1-year-old child died in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, and police say they're investigating the baby's death as a homicide.

Journee Moore died at a hospital late Saturday night after first responders found the baby suffering from blunt force injuries at a home on Connecticut Avenue NW just before 11 p.m., D.C. police said.

Officers went to the home after someone called police about a child in cardiac arrest, the department said.

A medical examiner found the baby suffered multiple blunt force injuries and ruled the manner of death was homicide.

Moore was from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Police have not given any information about a potential suspect or suspects in the case.

The department is asking anyone who has any information to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.