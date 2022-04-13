Death Investigation Underway After Body Found in Potomac River: Authorities

A death investigation was underway Wednesday after a body was found in the Potomac River, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the body was found in the water between Teddy Roosevelt Island and the Virginia shoreline under the footbridge pedestrians use to access the island.

The identity of the person was not immediately released.

Officials with knowledge of the investigation said the body was heavily decomposed, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the person’s death took place before Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.