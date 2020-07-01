Deals During Coronavirus: Top Discounts From DC-Area Businesses

Numerous D.C.-area businesses are offering deals and discounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinching pennies during the economic slowdown? Putting your stimulus check toward a home upgrade? Or just want a deal on dinner? We've got you covered.

Food

HalfSmoke: This Shaw spot serving up classic D.C. sausages, alongside over-the-top milkshakes, loaded tots and more, will also offer discounts to Shaw residents, rideshare drivers and Howard U students, home brunch kits, family pack dinners and more.

Matchbox Restaurants: Pick up a grill-at-home burger kit that feeds eight for just $45.

Paisano's: Have some extra fun on pizza night with a make-at-home pie kit for $10 or fully relax with a buy one, get one deal on large pizzas using promo code WFHBOGO.

Sheesh Grill: There's no better time to order delivery, and this kabob spot with locations in Chantilly and Falls Church is offering free delivery through five third-party delivery apps.

Home Improvement

AJ Madison: Dubbed "your appliance authority," this store is offering bundle deals and more.

Closet Factory: Free online design consultations, in-home appointments or a hybrid of the two are all available.

FH FURR: This plumbing, electrical and HVAC contractor is offering a finance special, 12 months with no payments and no interest

Hamilton's Sofa Gallery: For Hamilton's 4th of July sale, you can save 45%. Contact the showrooms to schedule a private in-store design appointment or virtual online appointment. Hamilton's is locally owned and operated.

Herl’s Bath and Home Solutions: Herl's super summer savings deal offers a $29 down payment, then 12 months with no payment and no interest for bathroom remodels. They say it could take just one day to install. This home improvement store is owned out of Salisbury, Maryland.

Long Roofing: Fix up or replace windows, doors, baths and siding with this financing special: 12 months no payments, no interest.

Automotive

Easterns Automotive: This dealership is totally open virtually with 100% online shopping available in both English and Spanish.

GEICO: Not driving much these days? GEICO offers a low driving rebate.

Travel

The Darcy Hotel: There's a special room rate for essential works that is heavily discounted and offers amenities. For other D.C. area residents, check out the low staycation rates and Sunday stay discounts.

World of Hyatt: When booking between now and September 8, 2020, you can save 15% on stays with Hyatt. World of Hyatt members can save even more with up to 20% off. As an additional courtesy, this offer will include complimentary breakfast each morning.

Retail

Good Feet Store: Discounts available for first responders and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

Fitness

FITDC (DC Dept of Parks & Rec): Free virtual workouts and workout videos are online.

