Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police

Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense.

Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.

Duncan died from gunshot wounds, and Moore died from a stab wound, police said Monday.

Two others, a juvenile and an adult, were also shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, and they are still in a hospital, police said.

Investigators are still trying to find out what happened, and the police department said it's working with the state's attorney's office to determine any possible charges.

Detectives are, preliminarily, "looking into the possibility that this was a self-defense or defense of others case," police said.