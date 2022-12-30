DDOT Wants to Add More Red Light and Speed Cameras. Residents Have Mixed Feelings

More red light and speed cameras could be coming to D.C. in 2023: The Department of Transportation says they want to add 130 more cameras across the city, nearly doubling the number present.

Residents of the District have no shortage of opinions on the idea, from finding the cameras annoying to seeing them as a necessary safety measure.

"The city's been very greedy," said one man.

"People should just go a reasonable speed," said another.

"I think they work, if people know that they're there," said a third.

A representative for DDOT told News4 about the planned number of new cameras, adding that they would also be used to monitor bus lanes.

"I think it's good to slow drivers down," said resident Ann Wilcox. "As a pedestrian I'm very defensive, I'm watching. Even if I have the right of way, I'm very careful."

According to D.C. police, traffic fatalities are down 15% compared to this time last year.

Residents like Wilcox say they're all for making streets safer for pedestrians and bikers. But she has one condition.

"It shouldn't just be a cash grab for the District," she said. "It shouldn't just be a way to make money."

But there's one thing just about everyone, for or against the cameras, can agree on:

"They're going to make a lot more money," said one man on the street.

And those tickets can add up quickly -- one man said his four speeding tickets in just one month adds up to $400.

DDOT has not shared where they would put the new cameras.

The department did say they have money in the budget for the new cameras, but each one requires an approved contract, and so far the D.C. City Council has not approved any new contracts.