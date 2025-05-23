DC's mayor seeks earlier youth curfew after fights, disorder

After several instances of large groups of young people causing disturbances at locations including The Wharf and Navy Yard, D.C.’s mayor said she’ll ask the D.C. Council to approve changes to the youth curfew.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the curfew could start as early as 7 p.m. The Wharf could have an even earlier curfew starting Friday night, since it’s private property.

Video shows young people running along sidewalks in huge groups and dancing on restaurant tables, sparking concern among residents and city leaders.

“We have seen some concerning trends with how our young people are socializing, and those changes in behavior also require us to change our posture. Some of them are breaking the law, however, and others of them are doing menacing behaviors and activities around the city,” Bowser said at a news conference Friday.

“We've seen groups of juveniles causing disturbances, damaging property, jumping on tables in restaurants, causing frays and fighting in public spaces, and even engaging in violent behavior. I will say, it is all unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this kind of conduct or behavior,” Chief of Police Pamela Smith said.

Bowser said she’ll submit emergency legislation to the D.C. Council to, in her words, update the current curfew of 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

News4 asked if she’s considering a curfew as early as 7 or 8 p.m., as some residents are seeking.

“I would say that's safe to say that we're in the ballpark,” Bowser said.

Here’s what’s planned for The Wharf’s curfew

Smith said the juvenile curfew at The Wharf will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Friday through Tuesday, May 27 at 5 a.m.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorized adult over 21 unless they are attending an organized event or dinner, she said.

“If a young person is here in this space, on their own after 5 p.m., we're going to try to encourage them to leave, and if they choose not to, it could lead to an arrest of unlawful entry,” the chief said.

Wharf officials told News4 they’ll only enforce their curfew if large groups of young people gather and become disruptive.

