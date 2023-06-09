DC's loud and proud weekend: What to know if you're going to the Capital Pride Parade and Festival

Here’s the thing about Pride Month: Every Pride is someone’s first Pride, and you never know who had to find the courage to show up.

Capital Pride's big weekend is taking over the District with a massive parade and joyful block party on Saturday, followed by a packed festival and epic concert featuring Idina Menzel on Sunday. Bonus: it's all free to attend!

After historically poor air quality plagued the D.C. area for days, Capital Pride organizers say the improving forecast means the parade and all other events will go on. Attendees are encouraged to take any necessary precautions to protect their health.

This year's theme, Peace, Love, Revolution, points to a weekend of joy and celebration — and awareness and activism.

Ryan Bos, Capital Pride's executive director, said Pride events are so important as the LGBTQIA+ community struggles against hate and attacks.

"It's a time for community to come together, feel safe, and also to stand up for kindness," Bos said.

Washington certainly has a lot to be proud of. Saturday's festivities center in a neighborhood central to D.C.’s history of LGBTQIA+ activism — and the District is hosting WorldPride 2025.

Other pride events this weekend include also the D.C. Dyke March, fireworks at The Wharf and many more across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

When and where is the D.C. Pride Parade?

The Capital Pride Parade steps off at 3 p.m. Saturday and will wind through the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

The parade route includes 14th Street, Rhode Island Avenue and P Street. It begins at 14th and T streets NW and ends at P and 21st streets NW.

The Capital Pride Parade route

Families with kids can watch from a designated family viewing area on P Street NW, east of 17th Street. The Family Zone in Stead Park will host games, cooking demos, crafts and a drag story hour from noon to 5 p.m.

Anyone who needs accessible seating is encouraged to register ahead of time on this page.

Public transit is one of the best ways to get to the parade. Metro says nearby stations Dupont Circle, Farragut North and Farragut West are expected to be the busiest. The Shaw-Howard or U Street stations are good options if you use the Green Line.

After the parade, you may avoid the worst crowds by walking to Shaw-Howard or U Street stations on the Red Line, Gallery Place or Archives on the Green and Yellow lines or Metro Center or Federal Triangle for Orange, Blue and Silver line trains, Metro says.

What about the Capital Pride Block Party?

The Block Party can be your pregame or after-party for the parade. It runs from noon to 10 p.m. on 17th Street NW between P and Q streets — the neighborhood were some of D.C.'s original Pride celebrations took root.

Enjoy DJs from noon to 3 p.m., followed by local entertainers into the night.

The Capital Pride Beverage Garden will have a view of the Pride Parade from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., organizers say.

Don’t miss local drag performers, DJs, two beverage gardens and tasty fuel for your dancing feet at local spots like Annie’s Paramount Steak House, a “mostly gay but straight-friendly” landmark of inclusion for 75 years.

For Metro riders, the closest Metro stop is Dupont Circle. Farragut West is about a 13-minute walk away.

Keep the Capital Pride party going on Sunday

The Capital Pride Festival and Concert happens on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. near 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice, plus DJs Tracy Young and TWiN, will perform across three stages.

Headliners will perform until 8 p.m., then you can dance away the last hours of the weekend with DJ Tracy Young at the Sunset Dance Party until 10 p.m.

Stop by one of 300 exhibitors, including our NBC4 T44 booth. Two food courts and three beverage gardens will keep you refreshed.

Here's the lineup for each stage and hours for the refreshment areas.

The closest Metro stops include Judiciary Square, Federal Center SW and Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter.

Pro tips

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned regular, get prepared for the marathon weekend:

👟 Wear comfy shoes and rainbow colors.

🧴 Pack your festival essentials: water, sunscreen, a phone charger, hand sanitizer and wipes.

🗺️ Set a specific meeting point with your crew — cell service can be spotty.

📷 Very important: Post your pics with #4TheScene — we want to put you and your crew on TV!

Be an Ally

The Pride Parade and Festival are a great time for allies of the LGBTQIA+ community to show support.

Stepping up for the community can be as simple as asking for someone's pronouns and avoiding assumptions. PFLAG and GLAAD offer resources and information such as tips for allies of trans people.

Patronize queer-owned small businesses, educate yourself and share resources.

If you're looking for a way to show your support, consider donating to trusted organizations such as D.C.'s Whitman-Walker Health, The DC Center for the LGBT Community or SMYAL.

