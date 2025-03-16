Cherry Blossoms

DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 2 of 6 on the way to peak bloom

NPS said upcoming weather will play a role in how quickly the blossoms move through the stages

By Jordan Young

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: Cherry blossom florets, the second of six stages leading up to peak bloom, are visible along the Tidal Basin on March 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The cherry blossoms are expected to be in peak bloom between March 22-25. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

D.C.’s iconic Yoshino cherry blossoms have reached stage two as they head towards peak bloom, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

Stage two means that florets, or tiny flowers that start to form within the green buds, are visible on the trees. In recent years the trees have reached stage two earlier in March, according to NPS data, with stage two beginning on March 5 in 2025.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

There are six stages total, with the final one being peak bloom, which is defined as when 70% of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry blossoms have opened.

NPS said in its announcement that the weather will likely play a role in how fast the blossoms progress through the stages to reach peak bloom.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

NPS predicts that peak bloom will occur from March 28 to March 31, which is also endorsed by Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper, who said the last week of March will be the best time to see the blossoms.

This article tagged under:

Cherry BlossomsNational MallNational Park Service
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us