DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 2 of 6 on the way to peak bloom

D.C.’s iconic Yoshino cherry blossoms have reached stage two as they head towards peak bloom, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

Stage two means that florets, or tiny flowers that start to form within the green buds, are visible on the trees. In recent years the trees have reached stage two earlier in March, according to NPS data, with stage two beginning on March 5 in 2025.

There are six stages total, with the final one being peak bloom, which is defined as when 70% of the Tidal Basin’s Yoshino cherry blossoms have opened.

NPS said in its announcement that the weather will likely play a role in how fast the blossoms progress through the stages to reach peak bloom.

NPS predicts that peak bloom will occur from March 28 to March 31, which is also endorsed by Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper, who said the last week of March will be the best time to see the blossoms.