DCPS seeks community input on new middle school in Shaw

D.C. Public Schools is inviting community members to give their input on a new middle school in the Shaw neighborhood.

In March 2022, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced funding for DCPS to open a new middle school at 800 Euclid St. NW, the former Banneker High School building, in August 2028.

The new middle school, sometimes temporarily referred to as Euclid Middle School, will serve grades six to eight. Cleveland, Garrison and Seaton elementary schools will feed Euclid, according to letters shared over the summer to families at affected schools.

Currently, the three elementary schools feed into Cardozo Education Campus, which serves both middle and high school students. Cardozo will convert into a traditional high school by the 2027-2028 school year and will not enroll a sixth grade class next school to begin phasing out middle school grade levels.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

To accommodate the changes, the John Francis Education Campus will temporarily expand its feeder program to the three elementary schools until the new middle school opens.

The survey will close Friday at midnight.