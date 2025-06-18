DC youth curfew: Leaders considering more restrictions

A 7 p.m. youth curfew could take effect in some parts of D.C. if new legislation is passed by the D.C. Council.

The proposal calls for an 11 p.m. curfew seven days a week during July and August for those 17 and under. The current curfew only applies to those under 17.

It also would allow for special juvenile curfew zones where people 17 and under would have to be off the street by 7 p.m. Special zones would last 15 days, with an option for renewal.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser began looking at making these changes after dozens of teens and younger children repeatedly swarmed businesses and apartment buildings in the Navy Yard neighborhood in May. These incidents caused property destruction and disturbances, and resulted in some arrests.

“What came across was that the residents were tired of excuses,” Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Edward Daniels said. “And I remember also a resident that said, 'I just want to enjoy my balcony. I want to be able to go home and feel comfortable in my neighborhood and in my space.'"

Right now, the youth curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Under the new rules, D.C.’s mayor also could authorize an emergency juvenile curfew.

Council Member Brooke Pinto introduced the legislation on behalf of Bowser. It's set to come up for a vote on July 1.

