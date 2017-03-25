Whole Foods Sets Opening Date for Prince George’s County

It’s finally here: Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) will open its first location in Prince George’s County on April 12.

The organic grocer is the anchor of Riverdale Park Station, a new mixed-use development from Calvin Cafritz Enterprises. Whole Foods will join District Taco, Mod Pizza, Burton’s Grill, Habit Burger and a handful of other shops and restaurants, as well as a Hyatt Place hotel.

The 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods will have a self-serve coffee station that includes espresso and cold brew, cold-pressed juice on tap, fish smoked in house, a pizza counter and a customizable acai bowl counter and self-serve mochi bar.

The store will open at 8:45 a.m. on April 12 and feature giveaways, doorbuster deals and cooking demonstrations.Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

