Who Wants to Build in Largo Town Center? 352-unit ‘shovel-ready’ Project Hits the Market.

A Prince George’s County developer is offering for sale, or as a joint venture opportunity, a site within Largo Town Center that is fully entitled for a 352-unit apartment project.

Lanham-based NAI Michael is seeking a JV partner to go vertical with the three-building, 360@Largo project, though it will also consider a sale, according to a release. The 6-acre site — the multifamily portion of the 18-acre Crescents at Largo Town Center project — is less than half of a mile south of the Largo Town Center Metro station.

The project is described as “shovel ready,” with approved construction documents, permits ready to pull and site work expected to be complete by the summer. The project was designed by W.C. Ralston Architects LLC.

Crescents at Largo Town Center, which will include 84 NVR townhomes in addition to the three multifamily buildings, is located at Largo Center Drive and Harry S. Truman Drive, immediately north of Central Avenue.

Largo Crescents LLC, an affiliate of NAI Michael…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

