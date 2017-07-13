Whitman-Walker to Break Ground on Major 14th Street Project This Fall

Redevelopment will begin soon on Whitman-Walker Health’s health center on 14th Street.

Early next month, administrative and clinical support staff will leave the Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center at 1701 14th St. NW and temporarily relocate to the WeWork Manhattan Laundry co-working space on Florida Avenue NW. Construction on the medical center will begin in the fall, officials said.

The former home of Whitman-Walker Health’s clinics will be redeveloped into a 155,000-square-foot “focal point” for the trendy 14th Street corridor, officials have said. The planned development at 14th and R streets will incorporate two historic structures — the medical center building and the Belmont Garage building — into a six-story structure plus a penthouse featuring 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurants, underground parking, 60,000 square feet of office space and 78 apartments.

With development rights for up to 165,000 square feet on what is now a 31,000-square-foot lot, the

