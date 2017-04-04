Where’s the Latest Shake Shack Going in D.C.?

D.C. just can’t seem to get enough Shake Shack. And that’s a good thing.

The trendy burger and shake joint has signed a lease to open at The Wharf, the megaproject under construction on the Southwest Waterfront by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette.

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) will occupy 3,500 square feet in a location with an interior mezzanine and outdoor waterfront seating. It is slated to open this fall.

Amer Hammour, chairman of Madison Marquette, said in a statement that “adds a touch of fun and variety to our dining scene.”

The development has already landed a full slate of local culinary stars, including chef Cathal Armstrong and mixologist Todd Thrasher, chefs Mike Isabella and Jen Carroll, restaurateurs Fabio and Maria Trabocchi, Jamie Leeds of the Hank’s Oyster Bar restaurants and Nick Stefanelli, the chef behind Union Market Italian eatery Masseria.

Shake Shack now has nine locations in Greater Washington: MGM National Harbor, Tysons Corner, Pentagon City, Nationals Park,…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Where’s the latest Shake Shack going in D.C.? appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More