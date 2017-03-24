Where Greater Washington Falls Among Fastest-growing — and Shrinking — U.S. Metros

We’ve seen it with the residential real estate market and housing costs. Vehicular traffic. Foot traffic. And now, we have more confirmation: Greater Washington is one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

That’s according to population data issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, which released 2016 estimates for 382 metros and 3,142 counties across the nation.

Click through the slideshow to see the major metros (with populations greater than 500,000) that are growing or shrinking at the fastest weekly rates. Then search the database that shows the 2010 and 2016 populations for all metros and counties.

The federal agency’s report shows more than 1,500 people move to the D.C. area each week, ranking it No. 6 among 11 regions where populations are increasing the fastest. That group, led by the Texas duo of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, also includes New York City, Atlanta and Miami-Fort Lauderdale metros, all with population increases larger than 1,500…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

