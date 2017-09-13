Wells Fargo Names New Maryland Region President

Wells Fargo & Co. has named longtime banker Patty Tuttle as its new regional president for Maryland.

Tuttle, currently retail and small business credit leader for the bank’s Atlantic Region, has been with Wells Fargo for 26 years. She replaces Andrew Bertamini, who is retiring after 43 years at the end of the month and moving to Florida. Atlantic Region President Rick Redden announced the appointment to Wells Fargo’s Maryland team members on Monday.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is Greater Washington’s second-largest bank with more than $31 billion in local deposits.

Tuttle, 51, began her career as a part-time teller and has worked in Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. She has served in various roles including retail credit manager and community bank area president. Tuttle worked with Bertamini for nearly 20 years and he is helping her transition into the new role.

Throughout his tenure Bertamini was known civic involvement by serving on many

