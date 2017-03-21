Under Armour Strikes Deal to Sell Its Shoes at DSW

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has entered into a new partnership with DSW Inc., giving the sportswear maker more distribution spots for its growing footwear business.

Jason LaRose, president of North America for Under Armour, said in an email it will begin selling shoes at all DSW stores in July. Debbie Ferree, chief merchandising officer at DSW, announced the partnership during a Mar. 14 earnings call.

The deal with Columbus, Ohio-based DSW comes after Baltimore-based Under Armour entered into a similar deal with Kohl’s, where products went on the racks earlier this month. DSW operates 504 stores in 43 states, including 21 in Greater Washington.

“It’s a collaboration where we are developing unique product and it will be unique product for DSW with [Under Armour’s] design team,” Ferree said.

Under Armour’s partnership with DSW partnership is part of the company’s segmentation strategy and long-term strategic plan, LaRose said. Footwear sales grew 50 percent in 2016 to reach $1 billion.…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

