UMd. Named 20th Best College in the Country by Money Magazine

The University of Maryland ranked as the 20th best college in the country on a new list compiled by Money magazine, making it the top Greater Washington school on the list.

Money ranked 711 colleges and universities across the country based on educational quality, affordability and alumni success.

The University of Maryland received high marks for the salaries its alumni make — an average of $55,700 a year — as well as for being relatively affordable. Money calculated that the average student pays about $15,900 a year to attend the school after receiving scholarships and grants.

Georgetown University also sits high in the rankings, at No. 56. The school’s recent alumni earn an average of $55,200 a year, the data show. It costs roughly $28,900 to attend with an average grant, while tuition without aid comes to around $71,400. Georgetown is the region’s only other school to break the top 100.

George Mason University in Fairfax (No. 127), and Johns Hopkins University (No. 131)…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

