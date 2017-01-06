This Just-approved Bethesda Project Could Be Marriott’s Future Headquarters

The Montgomery County planning board has given conditional approval for a 27-story complex of connected towers in downtown Bethesda — a campus that could eventually morph into Marriott’s new headquarters.

Carr Properties’ plan for 7272 Wisconsin Ave. calls for nearly 1 million square feet of mixed-use development: 360,000 square feet of office in one tower, 480 residential units in two towers, 14,572 square feet of retail and a seven-level parking garage at the base of it all. But county officials have previously told WBJ that the mix could change when Carr files a final site plan.

The approval allows Carr to increase the project’s height to 290 feet (from sketch plan approval of 250 feet), which would make it Bethesda’s tallest structure.

Carr acquired the 2.69-acre site, currently improved with the five-story Apex building at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street, last year for $105.5 million. The space has been mentioned as a potential Marriott headquarters since…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post This just-approved Bethesda project could be Marriott’s future headquarters appeared first on WTOP.

