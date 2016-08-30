This Is How Big Demand Is for African-American History Museum Tickets (Video)

More than 28,000 opening weekend tickets to the National Museum of African American History and Culture were claimed within an hour of becoming available Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

The response to the advanced tickets was so strong the Smithsonian Institution is considering expanding access to the museum, possibly extending its hours, according to the report. After some adjusted opening weekend scheduling, the museum lists its regular hours as 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The 400,000-square-foot museum on the National Mall opens Sept. 24 with a star-studded morning ceremony that is expected to resemble a mini-inauguration.

Officials opened up the free passes, which give patrons 15-minute windows to enter the museum, to help deal with anticipated long wait times.

Demand was so strong during the online and phone ticket reservation that by noon Sunday only weekday passes in October remained, according to the report.

“We’re thrilled at this level of interest,” Smithsonian…

