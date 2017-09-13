This DC Juicing Startup Is Now Eyeing Food

The local startup that gives ugly fruits and vegetables a brighter future is taking steps to ensure a bigger future of its own.

D.C.-based Misfit Juicery, an anti-food waste company that uses misshapen or bruised produce to make bottled juices, has rebranded as the business grows its profile in the food space and lands deals with high-profile retailers. The move also positions the startup to expand beyond juice.

“The vision for Misfit is to become Misfit Food,” said co-founder Ann Yang. “We want to be the natural food brand in the country that represents food waste sourcing and sourcing from inefficiencies in the supply chain.”

Yang and fellow founder Phil Wong — both Georgetown grads — introduced the company’s new logo and packaging last month as its juices hit shelves at Whole Foods Markets in D.C. and at five New York City stores. They wanted a new identity that better articulated their social mission — to work toward changing consumer behavior when it comes to food…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

