This DC Hospital Is Beginning a $38 Million Tower Renovation

A year after opening a new $242 million, 200-bed patient tower and cancer center, Sibley Memorial Hospital officials are gearing up for the next phase of their campus overhaul: sprucing up the old hospital tower.

Construction will start later this month in Palisades on a $38 million facelift of the 56-year-old, seven-story building, including new windows and rehabilitation of the building envelope, to better tie it in with the new tower, officials said.

“We actually love the old building and took the design cues from the old building to design the new building,” said Jerry Price, senior vice president for construction and real estate at Sibley.

Gilbane Building Co. will serve as general contractor. The renovation is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

Inside the building, the project will largely involve a revamp of the electrical and mechanical infrastructure, as well as upgrades to the main lobby. The cafeteria will expand into a nearby conference room to allow for additional…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

