These D.C.-area Brands Are Among the Most Loved in the U.S., Survey Says

Marriott International, Lockheed Martin and Capital One are some of the world’s biggest brands — and they’re also some of the most loved.

These Greater Washington companies are among those viewed most favorably by their U.S. customers, according to a study from D.C.-based Morning Consult. The media and research company surveyed nearly 200,000 people to rank the 500 largest brands “that define American culture and commerce.” They’re ranked based on the percentage of customers that gave favorable ratings, within their industries and overall.

No D.C.-area businesses lead the overall list, an elite group comprising giants like Amazon.com, Google, UPS and Hershey with at least 70 percent of their ratings favorable. But a handful of the region’s companies lead their sectors.

That holds true in the hospitality industry, where Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is the country’s favorite with 47 percent of customers rating it favorably. McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post These D.C.-area brands are among the most loved in the U.S., survey says appeared first on WTOP.

