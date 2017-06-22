The Wharf to Get Another Music Venue

The family behind Vienna music venue Jammin’ Java will open another venue, this one at The Wharf in Southwest D.C., this fall.

The 450-person capacity music hall will be called Union Stage, and also serve as a community event space, according to a release from The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront. The location will host everything from rock shows to more intimate acoustic performances to kid-friend community events.

Like Jammin’ Java, the 7,500-square-foot Union Stage will have a restaurant, as well as a “welcoming, all-ages atmosphere” and a “chameleon-like space.” It will be third music venue at The Wharf: IMP is opening Anthem, a 6,000-capacity concert venue and the Hilton brothers are opening Pearl Street Warehouse, a live music venue with a capacity of 300.

Jammin’ Java, which comes from three brothers, Daniel, Luke and Jonathan Brindley, has been open in Vienna for 16 years and has been named one of the top 40 music venues in the country by Paste magazine.Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

