The Loudoun Wawa Saga Is Over. Here’s When the County’s First Store Will Open.

Not that we’re counting, but it was a mere 57 months ago that Wawa Inc. first applied with Loudoun to open its first store in the county.

On June 23, amid all the hoopla of Wawa’s entrance into the District proper, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will finally open the doors of its Sterling store, at Route 606 and Oakgrove Road, about a half mile east of Route 28.

You may recall from our previous coverage that the Loudoun Wawa ran into a series of roadblocks that delayed the county board’s vote for months. The town of Herndon, which sits about a tenth of a mile east of the store, opposed the Wawa as a standalone facility, arguing it should be built into a larger, planned office development. Loudoun staff suggested the same, citing the county’s vision for the Route 28 business area. Several supervisors cited traffic, or Wawa’s effect on nearby small business, for their “no” vote.

The 5,300-square-foot store, with 12 gas pumps, narrowly earned the board’s approval in December…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post The Loudoun Wawa saga is over. Here’s when the county’s first store will open. appeared first on WTOP.

