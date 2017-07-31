Report: DC United Owners Considering Sale of All Or Part of the Club

D.C. United’s ownership group is said to be considering a sale, according to The New York Times, having even reached out to Daniel Snyder and Ted Leonsis.

According to the report, Erick Thohir and Jason Levien, the Major League Soccer club’s managing partners, began seeking buyers for a 35 percent stake they purchased last year from former minority owner Will Chang.

Those efforts were put on hold as the partners turned their attention to construction efforts related to the team’s new $300 million stadium, according to the report. The club landed $120 million last month via two forms of financing to pay for its $150 million share of Audi Field. (The District covered the other $150 million to acquire the stadium footprint and to prepare the land for development.)

In recent weeks, Thohir and Levien have extended their interest in selling just a share of the club and could part with the team completely, according to the New York Times report citing anonymous sources. The pair may ultimately…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Report: DC United owners considering sale of all or part of the club appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More