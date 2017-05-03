Progressives Will Urge Donna Edwards to Run for Pr. George’s County Executive

Former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards is the target of activists who want to see the progressive enter the fray for Prince George’s County executive, The Washington Post reports.

County Executive Rushern Baker, who is term-limited, will serve his final year in 2018. Edwards last ran for public office in the spring of 2016, when she lost a bruising Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

Baker endorsed then-Rep. Chris Van Hollen, of Montgomery County, over Edwards in their senate race. Van Hollen is now a U.S. senator.

The Post reports that Edwards’ supporters will launch a “draft effort” in the next week.

“There’s definitely a strong feeling that there is a prevailing establishment power structure that has a grip on Prince George’s that impedes progressive policy that can really help working people in this county and make their lives better,” Larry Stafford, executive director of Progressive Maryland, told The Post.

Other potential county…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Progressives will urge Donna Edwards to run for Pr. George’s County executive appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More