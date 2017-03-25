Pop the Champagne: Another List Ranks D.C. as Best for Innovation

No state beats D.C. for fostering innovation, according to yet another list.

The nation’s capital sits at the very top of new WalletHub rankings that compare 50 states and the District for their investment in business creation, research and education.

Maryland takes the silver medal at No. 2, followed by Massachusetts and California. Virginia ranks as the seventh-best state for innovation, according to the data. Oklahoma, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia round out the bottom five as the country’s least innovative.

In the “2017 Most & Least Innovative States” study, the personal finance website’s analysts considered “human capital” factors — metrics like shares of science and engineering grads, projected job demand in STEM fields by 2020 and eighth grade math and science performance, among others — and “innovation environment” qualities such as entrepreneurial activity, tax-friendliness, drone-friendly laws and VC funding.

The data show Washington…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Pop the champagne: Another list ranks D.C. as best for innovation appeared first on WTOP.

