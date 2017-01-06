MGM Opening Helps Maryland Casinos Set Revenue Record in December

Maryland casinos generated a record $133.5 million in revenue during the month of December, fueled by the opening of MGM National Harbor, which brought in $41.9 million in its first 24 days of operation.

The $1.4 billion casino and resort opened Dec. 8 in Prince George’s County to much fanfare and used a lineup of big name performers and the holidays to kickstart its place among the state’s other five casinos.

The casino opening did have a negative affect on the closest competitor’s revenue at Maryland Live Casino in Anne Arundel County, but it wasn’t unexpected. And three of the state’s casinos, including Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, posted gains year over year.

The December total easily beat the previous record of $104.4 million generated in May 2016 by the first five casinos, and represents a 40.2 percent increase over December 2015.

