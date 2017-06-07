MedStar Washington Hospital Center to Lay Off 100 Employees

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is laying off 100 employees, or about 2 percent of its workforce, according to a June 2 email to employees obtained by the Washington Business Journal.

The letter from hospital President John Sullivan blamed a “financially challenging” fiscal year.

“We have a sizable budget shortfall for the coming year — a gap between our budgeted revenue and expenses — and we have to close that gap before July 1, when the new fiscal year begins,” Sullivan said.

Officials from the health system declined to offer specific information about what positions would be impacted beyond saying the layoffs would involve manager and non-manager roles. “The recent position reductions will not affect our ability to provide high-quality, safe patient care,” read a statement provided by MedStar spokeswoman Donna Arbogast.

The Northwest D.C. hospital, part of Columbia-based MedStar Health Inc., is far from alone this year in hospital cutbacks. There has been a rash U.S. hospital…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post MedStar Washington Hospital Center to lay off 100 employees appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More