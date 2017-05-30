How a Tent Is Key to This Northern Virginia Hospital’s $275M Expansion

The parking lot of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s emergency department plays host to a large white pop-up tent.

In the midst of a $275 million expansion to the 183-bed hospital, that rather nondescript tent is actually an important planning tool housing a number of mocked up hospital rooms. With each room built to scale and offering virtual reality imaging to help provide visuals, it has given medical professionals the chance to critique and tweak the facility’s future rooms.

Within the next decade, Inova Loudoun Hospital will have two more patient towers— both with helicopter landing pads and private patient rooms — as well as a lot more parking, and expanded surgery, obstetric and emergency department capabilities.

In September, Inova Loudoun Hospital kicked off a $5 million expansion of its Lansdowne campus emergency room and recently received Level III Trauma designation, making it the first trauma center in Loudoun County.

At the end of the summer, the hospital expects to complete

