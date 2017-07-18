GWU Concludes $1B Campaign. Here’s How the Funds Will Be Used.

George Washington University has closed the largest campaign in school history, having raised $1.02 billion over the course of more than five years, the school announced Monday.

“Making History: The Campaign for GW” surpassed its $1 billion goal in May, a year ahead of schedule. Nearly 67,000 donors contributed to the final total, with more than 165,000 individual gifts and participation from 42,000 alumni.

The campaign established 235 new endowments for financial aid, academic and instructional programs, libraries, professorships and athletics, according to GW.

Specifically, the fundraiser brought in:

More than $177 million to support students through financial aid; Gelman Library upgrades; programs for varsity athletes, student athletes and campus recreation; and the creations of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute, Clark Engineering Scholars, Milken Scholars and Slim Scholars programs. More than $626 million allocated for academics, including 23 new faculty positions;

