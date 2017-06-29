Green Thumb Industries Purchases Silver Spring Property for Marijuana Dispensary

Green Thumb Industries, the Chicago-based company that secured a Maryland license to operate a medical marijuana shop in Silver Spring, has purchased a piece of commercial property there with plans to open a dispensary, according to Bethesda Magazine.

GTI says the commercial property located at 7900 Fenton Street will need to be remodeled before the dispensary opens, according to the report. The space formerly housed Banner Glass. A company spokesperson told Bethesda Magazine it aims to open the shop later this year. The GTI website lists a Montgomery County retail location coming soon.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed in the report.

GTI CEO Tom Kadens previously said the store will sell marijuana buds and oils, topical creams, capsules and pills, according to the report, with plans for about 60 to 150 patients visiting the store each day.

Former Baltimore Ravens and University of Virginia offensive lineman Eugene Monroe is an investor in GTI. Monroe has advocated for the NFL to…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Green Thumb Industries purchases Silver Spring property for marijuana dispensary appeared first on WTOP.

